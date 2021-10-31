Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $130.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.43. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.