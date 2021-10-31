Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $64.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

