Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.74% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $105,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.