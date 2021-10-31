Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $205.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $204.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $113.45 and a 12 month high of $207.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

