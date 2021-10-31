Rocket Vault (RVF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00068400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00071945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00098744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,207.42 or 0.99663906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.45 or 0.06877044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00023032 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

