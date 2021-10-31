Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE RBLX opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,967 shares of company stock valued at $50,574,052 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,502,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $4,161,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $3,526,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,035,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.