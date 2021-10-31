Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $301.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

NYSE SYK traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,487. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.09. Stryker has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

