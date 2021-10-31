Robert W. Baird Raises The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $350.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.65.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $316.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.47. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $323.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

