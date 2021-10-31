Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59,098.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and $59,098.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00087448 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00020756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003355 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

