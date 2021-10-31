Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €120.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.27 ($133.26).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock opened at €83.84 ($98.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.76.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.