RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of RGC Resources worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 22.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the second quarter worth $155,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGCO. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of RGCO opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.