REVV (REVV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.93 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, REVV has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $61.14 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00224981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00096591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

