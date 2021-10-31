Reviewing BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) & Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.7% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BEO Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 34.16% 11.11% 1.46%

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.46 $5.52 million N/A N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $348.61 million 5.78 $77.76 million $1.65 22.08

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

