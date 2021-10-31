Reviewing Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) & Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Absci’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $37.92 million 3.88 -$63.77 million N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 284.07 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Absci has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Auxly Cannabis Group and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Absci 0 4 2 0 2.33

Auxly Cannabis Group presently has a consensus target price of $0.75, indicating a potential upside of 320.64%. Absci has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.50%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Absci.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -71.34% -27.56% -15.08% Absci N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Absci beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada. The Research Operations segment offers research services for customers who are conducting human clinical trials. The South American Cannabis Operations segment refers to cultivation of cannabis products through Inverell SA. The company was founded by Hugo M. Alves on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.