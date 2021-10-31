Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,533,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 506,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after purchasing an additional 369,859 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,161.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 367,456 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

