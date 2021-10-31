Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$87.00 target price on the stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a C$65.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.79.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$70.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.24.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

