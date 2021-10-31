ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Lowered to $227.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $233.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.44.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $262.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.29. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.