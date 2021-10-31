Research Analysts Set Expectations for O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OI. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 33.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,426 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

