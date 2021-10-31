Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FormFactor, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for FormFactor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $52.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

