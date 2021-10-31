Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ader expects that the network technology company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $225.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

