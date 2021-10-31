Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.100-$4.130 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.10-$4.13 EPS.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $87.08 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

