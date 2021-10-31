Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $655 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.61 million.Repligen also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.86-$2.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Shares of RGEN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.16 and a 200 day moving average of $233.02. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

