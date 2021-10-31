Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RNECY stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.