Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 479,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $13,035,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 510,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 106.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 444,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

