Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 26,100 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.14% of IES worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IES by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $49.85 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

