Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 181,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 59.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

ETR opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

