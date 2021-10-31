Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,218,550 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Stellantis by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

STLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

