Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.89. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $256.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

