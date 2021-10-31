Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

