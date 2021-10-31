Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q4 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.16. 421,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $107.36 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.84.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

