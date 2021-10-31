REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of REGENXBIO worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,166 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 773,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 10.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after purchasing an additional 216,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 67,750.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

RGNX stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.05.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

