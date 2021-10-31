Refinable Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.34 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $23.34 million and $2.67 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00068929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00097149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,123.91 or 0.99596477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.12 or 0.06988506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00023604 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

