Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

