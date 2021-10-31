Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $457.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 234,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.