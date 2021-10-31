Raymond James Upgrades Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Strong-Buy

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HBNC stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $838.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

