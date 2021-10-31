Raymond James Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $260.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

