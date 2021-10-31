Raymond James Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$4.75

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWEGF. Desjardins raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

