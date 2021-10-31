Raymond James Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

AMD stock opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

