Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE:PACK opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -246.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 363.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 33.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

