Ramaco Resources (METC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:METC opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $820.00 million, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ramaco Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Ramaco Resources worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on METC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.