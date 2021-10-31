Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,500 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the September 30th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of METC traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,889. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $820.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

