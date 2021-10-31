Ralph Lauren (RL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Ralph Lauren has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $127.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.