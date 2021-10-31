Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Up 71.4% in October

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,156.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAIFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $$24.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

