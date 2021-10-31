Rage Fan Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,006.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $861,351.86 and approximately $33,006.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00073037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00102823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.53 or 0.99544295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.77 or 0.06949885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

