Qwertycoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $812,566.07 and approximately $16.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

