Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

