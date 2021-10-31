Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

