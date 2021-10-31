Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 52,761 Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Waitr by 3,185.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,919,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the first quarter valued at $2,344,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at $669,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of WTRH opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 million, a P/E ratio of -97.00 and a beta of -2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million.

In other news, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,772,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

