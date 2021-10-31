Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 130.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 151,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $126.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60.

