Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.86 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

